Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.6% to 51,999.67. The S&P 500 slipped 0.57% to 7,511.35, while the Nasdaq fell 1.15% to 26,376.34.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Netflix shares fell 3.61% to close at $78.72. The stock reached an intraday high of $81.93 and a low of $77.71, with a 52-week range between $134.12 and $75.01.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi’s stock climbed 3.39% to end at $17.71, with a daily high of $18.08 and a low of $17.11. Its 52-week high and low stand at $32.73 and $14.23, respectively. The stock rose 1.98% to $18.06 in extended trading.

Investors viewed the rollout as a step toward deeper integration of digital asset services into SoFi’s broader financial ecosystem, which includes lending, banking, investing and personal finance products. The launch also comes as the company seeks to increase customer engagement and expand the range of services available to its members.

Snap’s stock dropped 9.63%, closing at $5.16. The shares hit an intraday high of $5.94 and a low of $5.10, with a 52-week range of $10.41 to $3.81.

Snap’s CEO Evan Spiegel’s appearance at AWE USA 2026 highlighted the company’s focus on its premium AR glasses, Specs. The crowded AR market and Snap’s financial challenges emphasize the need for Specs to succeed.

Moderna shares surged 6.27% to $55.40, with an intraday high of $57.79 and a low of $51.66. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $59.55 and $22.29.

The biotech company said it is preparing for the potential launch of up to three new vaccines in 2027 and 2028, including flu-COVID combination, seasonal flu and norovirus candidates. Moderna also highlighted upcoming clinical milestones for its cancer and rare disease programs, which could support the launch of its first oncology and rare disease products.

Our Bond AI Inc. (NASDAQ:OBAI)

Our Bond AI’s stock skyrocketed 107.63%, closing at $1.11. The stock reached a high of $1.3 and a low of $0.78, with a 52-week range between $38.44 and $0.43. The stock dropped 15.05% to $0.94 in after-hours trading.

The company also reached an agreement with Eastward Fund Management to defer nearly $1 million in debt repayments from 2026 to 2027. Management said the moves reduce debt obligations and provide additional flexibility to support growth initiatives, including the expansion and restructuring of its sales operations.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Netflix stock has a Momentum score in the 8th percentile and a Value score in the 18th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Wahyu Aditya147 on Shutterstock.com