Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker Highlights D-Wave's 35% Surge Since $100 Million CHIPS Act Investment

Government Bet Pays Off

The award was part of the administration’s efforts to strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing and support strategically important computing technologies.

Monday’s rally was fueled by positive analyst forecasts, which added to investor enthusiasm around D-Wave and the broader quantum computing sector.

The gains extended a strong run for the stock, which has outperformed since the Commerce Department announced its investment in May.

“This is why we follow Trump’s trades too,” The Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker added.

Analysts Upgrades Stock

Analysts have highlighted the company’s growing commercial adoption, expanding government support and improving revenue visibility as key drivers of the outlook.

According to The Motley Fool, Mizuho maintained an Outperform rating on D-Wave and raised its price target to $35 from $29.

The move follows a series of upward revisions from Wall Street. Earlier this month, Roth Capital increased its price target to $40 from $30, while B. Riley raised its target to $40 from $36, The Motley Fool report added.

The rally comes amid a broader resurgence in quantum computing stocks, as investors increasingly view the sector as a potential long-term growth opportunity alongside artificial intelligence and advanced semiconductor technologies.

Price Action: D-Wave Quantum closed12.37% higher on Monday at $26.26.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate QBTS has a Momentum score in the 87th percentile, and has a positive price trend across the short, medium and long-term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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