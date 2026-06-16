(Editor’s note: The lede, headline, futures and economic data were updated.)

U.S. stock futures were mixed on Tuesday, as the Dow Jones rose, while the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 declined, following Monday’s rally.

The Labor Department reported that U.S. import prices advanced 1.9% in May, driven by surging fuel costs.

Fresh housing data painted a cooling picture of the domestic economy; May building permits ticked down 0.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,413,000, while housing starts plummeted 15.4% to a rate of 1,177,000, underscoring persistent headwinds in residential construction.

However, both nations stressed that a permanent peace accord has not yet been negotiated. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called the memorandum an "important step" but noted a lasting truce "has yet to take shape."

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.45%, and the two-year bond was at 4.04%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 98.6% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged during June’s meeting.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones 0.17% S&P 500 -0.01% Nasdaq 100 -0.01% Russell 2000 0.21%

Stocks In Focus

SpaceX

Dave And Buster's Entertainment

Dave and Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) dropped 11.44% as it reported downbeat earnings for the first quarter after the closing bell on Monday.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PLAY maintains a weak price trend in the long and medium terms but a strong trend in the short term, with a poor value score.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ADPT maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) surged 30.07% after it announced a $10 million registered direct offering of 50 million shares for strategic acquisitions and working capital.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PAVS maintains a weak price trend in the long, short, and medium terms.

Western Digital

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that WDC maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor growth score.

La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE:LZB) was 0.053% lower as analysts expect it to report earnings of 82 cents per share on revenue of $569.23 million, after the closing bell.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that LZB maintains a strong price trend in the short, long, and medium terms, with a poor quality score.

Cues From Last Session

Information technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary stocks recorded the biggest gains on Monday, pushing U.S. stocks higher. Energy and real estate stocks, however, bucked the overall market trend and closed lower.

Insights From Analysts

LPL Financial maintains a positive but cautious outlook for the U.S. economy and stock market amid a shifting macroeconomic backdrop. The firm's Strategic and Tactical Asset Allocation Committee (STAAC) currently recommends a “tactical equity overweight and fixed income underweight.”

While LPL highlights a “broadly healthy fundamental landscape” for the long term, it anticipates near-term “bouts of volatility until the macro backdrop begins to improve,” particularly as geopolitical situations like the one in the Strait of Hormuz resolve.

A major catalyst for the 2026 market is a massive wave of high-profile initial public offerings (IPOs) fueled by an “improved risk appetite” and a “healthier macro backdrop.”

This includes mega-cap artificial intelligence companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. However, LPL warns that this influx could test the market, shifting the narrative from “Al capex is funded by profits” to “Al growth requires continuous capital.”

To navigate these choppy waters, LPL favors a “defensive factor tilt.” Sector-wise, it remains overweight on industrials and energy, noting that “oil prices may stay higher for longer than markets currently anticipate,” serving as a crucial hedge against Middle East flare-ups.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Tuesday.

May’s import price index, import price index minus fuel, housing starts, and building permits data will all be released by 8:30 a.m. ET.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 2.66% to hover around $78.60 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 0.74% to hover around $4,341.24 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $5,595.46 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.19% lower at the 99.5560 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 1.37% higher at $66,580.08 per coin, as per the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, as Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China’s CSI 300 indices declined, while Australia's ASX 200, India’s Nifty 50, Japan's Nikkei 225, and South Korea's Kospi rose. European markets were higher in early trade.

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