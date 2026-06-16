Regentis Biomaterials Slips 9% After Soaring 506% On Monday — Here's Why RGNT Stock Is Trending

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NYSE: RGNT) shares are trending on Monday.

RGNT shares fell 9.15% to $8.54 in after-hours trading on Monday.

The stock of the regenerative medicine company surged 506.45% intraday to $9.40, according to market data.

Public Offering Withdrawal Draws Attention

The move came after Regentis Biomaterials disclosed in a Form 6-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday that it had requested the withdrawal of its Registration Statement on Form F-1.

The company said it determined not to pursue the public offering related to the registration statement.

Regentis Biomaterials develops tissue repair solutions for regenerative medicine, with an initial focus on orthopedic treatments. Its Gelrin platform is designed to help regenerate damaged cartilage and bone.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Regentis has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a 52-week high of $15.50 and a 52-week low of $1.23.

The small-cap stock has gained 25.33% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock is trading at about 57.1% of its 52-week range.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Regentis has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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