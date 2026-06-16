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Financial market bubble concept and overvalued economy as a financial crisis as inflated equity prices finance risk to investors and speculative valuation with 3D render elements.
June 16, 2026 1:21 AM 3 min read

Michael Burry Makes An Observation As Investors Embrace AI And SpaceX: 'Been Ridiculous For A Very Very Long Time'

“It has been ridiculous for a very very long time,” Burry wrote Monday, but stopped short of elaborating on the statement.

A Familiar Warning From Burry

Earlier this year, the famed “Big Short” investor cautioned that the semiconductor sector was beginning to resemble the dot-com era, comparing the chip rally with the peak of the late-1990s technology bubble.

Burry has previously warned on everything from the housing bubble and meme-stock frenzy to passive investing and elevated equity valuations.

Markets Are Riding A Wave Of Optimism

Burry’s post comes as investor enthusiasm has surged across financial markets, fueled by AI boom, soaring technology stocks and SpaceX’s record-breaking IPO.

The optimism has extended beyond AI. SpaceX made its public market debut on Friday, raising $75 billion by selling 555.6 million shares at $135 each, making it the largest IPO on record. The stock opened at $150 and climbed to an intraday high of $176.52.

Bubble Warnings Have Become A Burry Trademark

Burry rose to prominence after predicting and profiting from the collapse of the U.S. housing market before the 2008 financial crisis, a bet later chronicled in the book, The Big Short.

Since then, the investor has become one of Wall Street’s most closely watched contrarian investors, frequently warning about asset bubbles, speculative excesses and risks that he believes are being overlooked by the broader market.

Price Action: SpaceX gained 19.6% on Monday to $192.50 and rose further 3.49% in after-market trading.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show SPCX stock has a positive price trend across the short, medium and long-term.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Spyro the Dragon on Shutterstock.com

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