Major U.S. indexes closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average advancing 0.92% to 51,671.03, the S&P 500 climbing 1.65% to 7,554.29 and the Nasdaq surging 3.07% to 26,683.94.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology’s stock jumped 10.84% to close at $1,087.99, reaching an intraday high of $1,097.47 and a low of $1,001.01. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $1,097.47, far above its 52-week low of $103.38. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 3.99% to $1084.

Micron Technology shares rose as improving market sentiment boosted demand for technology stocks following the announcement of a peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran.

Investors also looked ahead to Micron’s June 24 earnings report, with analysts expecting earnings of $19.61 per share on revenue of $34.28 billion, compared with $1.91 per share and $9.3 billion in revenue a year earlier. Several brokerages recently raised their price targets on the stock, citing continued strength in memory-chip demand and AI-related growth opportunities.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology’s shares rose 10.43% to end the day at $308.88, after hitting a high of $312.98 and a low of $288.09. The stock remains well above its 52-week low of $61.44, though below its 52-week high of $324.15. In extended trading, the shares fell 1.26% to $305.

Marvell recently appointed former Adobe CFO Dan Durn as chief financial officer, effective June 15. Investors are now looking ahead to the company’s Aug. 27 earnings report, with analysts expecting earnings of 88 cents per share on revenue of $2.7 billion, up from 67 cents per share and $2.01 billion in revenue a year earlier.

FOX Class A shares fell 16.84% to close at $54.76 on Monday, trading between an intraday high of $58.40 and a low of $53.24. The stock has ranged from $53.05 to $76.39 over the past 52 weeks. The company’s Class B stock fell 15.22% to close at $49.96, with an intraday high of $52.87 and a low of $48.31. The stock is near its 52-week low of $48.31, far from its 52-week high of $68.18.

The decline follows Fox’s announcement of a $22 billion acquisition of Roku, a move aimed at expanding its streaming and connected TV presence. Investors viewed the deal as expensive, contributing to the stock’s sharp decline.

Fiserv’s stock fell 10.91% to $47.91, with a high of $50.65 and a low of $47.37. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $47.37, well below its 52-week high of $70.40.

The drop came after the abrupt departure of CEO Mike Lyons, who left to lead Truist Financial Corp. This unexpected exit has raised concerns about strategic continuity, leading to several analyst downgrades.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital’s stock surged 16.10% to $653.53, reaching a high of $658.80 and a low of $612.00. The stock is near its 52-week high of $658.80, far above its 52-week low of $56.27.

Western Digital shares surged after Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $650 from $488 and reiterated an Overweight rating. The firm cited strong demand for nearline enterprise storage, accelerating pricing, expanding margins and improving operating leverage as key drivers of future growth.

Morgan Stanley also increased its fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings forecasts to $22.40 and $43.47 per share, respectively, placing them well above Wall Street consensus estimates. The analyst said Western Digital’s storage technology roadmap and continued growth in enterprise data storage position the company to benefit from rising AI and data-center demand.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Micron stock has a Momentum score in the 99th percentile and a Value score in the 10th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



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