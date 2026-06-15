Spire Global Gains On Satellite Security Agreement For Germany And Europe

This partnership aims to leverage both companies’ strengths to bolster space-based security for Germany and Europe, amid a mixed market backdrop in which S&P 500 futures are up 1.5%.

Spire Global And Diehl Defence Sign Space Security MOU

The agreement with Diehl Defence, announced at the ILA Berlin Airshow 2026, focuses on advancing satellite-based intelligence against ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

This collaboration aligns with the German federal government’s strategy for enhanced space security and reflects Spire’s ongoing investment in Germany, including the opening of a satellite manufacturing facility in Munich.

SPIR Technical Outlook: Key Levels And Trend Signals

Currently, Spire Global’s stock is trading at about 10.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $20.04.

The stock is also trading 5.4% below its 50-day SMA of $18.92, indicating a bearish short-term trend. The relative strength index (RSI) is 48.35, suggesting the stock is in a neutral zone, neither overbought nor oversold.

The 50-day SMA has crossed above the 200-day SMA, indicating a golden cross, which is typically a bullish signal.

Key Resistance : $20.04 — this level corresponds with the 20-day SMA, where selling pressure may increase.

: $20.04 — this level corresponds with the 20-day SMA, where selling pressure may increase. Key Support: $15.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, providing a potential floor for the stock.

SPIR Earnings Preview: Estimates And Analyst Price Targets

Spire Global will provide its next financial update on November 2, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 26 cents (Up from Loss of 48 cents)

: Loss of 26 cents (Up from Loss of 48 cents) Revenue Estimate : $19.04 million (Down from $19.18 million)

: $19.04 million (Down from $19.18 million) Valuation: P/E of 11.5x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $18.63. Recent analyst moves include:

Stifel : Buy (Raises Target to $24.00) (June 4)

: Buy (Raises Target to $24.00) (June 4) Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Raises Target to $22.50) (May 14)

: Buy (Raises Target to $22.50) (May 14) Stifel: Buy (Raises Target to $22.00) (May 14)

SPIR Stock Price Today: Shares Trade Lower After MOU News

SPIR Stock Price Activity: Spire Global shares were up 1.92% at $18.57 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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