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stock S and P 500 Index fund symbol is on wooden cubes in stack coins symbolizing that the S and P 500 Index is changing the trend, goes up instead of down. Business, S and P 500 concept.
June 15, 2026 6:26 AM 3 min read

The S&P 500 Hasn't Been This Concentrated Since The Railroad Era—Non-AI Stocks Are Up Just 1%

A Century-Old Market Distortion

According to an analysis by Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, the modern stock market is experiencing an unprecedented level of thematic crowding.

At their peak, AI-related stocks commanded a staggering 49% of the S&P 500, as visualized in the data shared by Bianco.

The Great AI Divergence

The performance gap between AI enablers and ordinary corporations has widened since late February. While the S&P 500 posted an 8.03% gain, stripping away the 41 key AI-related equities leaves the remaining index virtually flat at a mere 1.04% return.

This decoupling became obvious during a brief market correction. Between June 2 and June 10, the broader S&P 500 corrected by roughly 4.5%. Yet, as illustrated by the Goldman Sachs Thematic Indices in Bianco’s post, the 500 stocks excluding AI actually rose during that exact window.

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has advanced 8.35% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 11.42%, and the Dow Jones gained 5.83% YTD.

Meanwhile, Dow tracker, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA), closed 0.73% higher on Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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