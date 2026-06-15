Anthony Pompliano Wants Elon Musk To Merge Tesla And SpaceX: 'Give Us One Company To Bet On'

The Ultimate Musk Stock

“As a Tesla shareholder, I hope Elon Musk merges Tesla with SpaceX as soon as possible,” Pompliano wrote on X. “Give us one company to bet on this generation’s greatest entrepreneur.”

Pompliano’s comments come just days after SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO valued the company at more than $2 trillion, further cementing Musk’s position as one of the world’s most influential business leaders.

The entrepreneur’s empire now spans electric vehicles, space exploration, artificial intelligence, robotics and social media, yet investors must buy multiple securities to gain exposure to those businesses.

A Compelling Vision, A Complicated Deal

For some investors, a combined company would offer exposure to two of the most closely watched businesses in the world through a single stock, combining Tesla’s leadership in electric vehicles and robotics with SpaceX’s rapidly growing space and communications operations.

Any transaction would face significant hurdles given the companies’ vastly different shareholder bases, governance structures and capital requirements.

The Case For A Tesla-SpaceX Merger

While a Tesla-SpaceX combination remains speculative, several prominent Musk watchers have argued that the companies could eventually move closer together.

Investor Ross Gerber has suggested that any transaction would likely look less like a traditional merger of equals and more like SpaceX absorbing Tesla into a broader Musk-controlled structure.

For some investors, the attraction is no longer just Tesla, SpaceX, or xAI individually, but the possibility of gaining exposure to Musk’s broader vision through a single investment.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.74% higher on Friday at $406.43, before falling 0.08% in after-hours trading. SpaceX opened at $150 after pricing its IPO at $135 per share, climbed as high as $176.52 during the session and closed at $160.95, up nearly 19% on its first day of trading.

Benzinga Edge Rankings indicate that TSLA has a Momentum score in the 41st percentile and a Growth score in the 88th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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