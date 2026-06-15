As Elon Musk's SPCX IPO Makes History, Mark Zandi Warns Of A 'Massive Threat' To AI Optimism And Markets

Economic Implications

The collision of these two massive events highlights a growing tension between Silicon Valley’s commercial expansion and state control. Zandi took to X to warn that forcing Anthropic to pull its frontier models poses a “massive threat to that optimism, and by extension, the stock market and economy.”

The abrupt shutdown has already triggered a fierce geopolitical backlash, with European Commission officials warning that contingency measures “should not be discriminatory against partners.”

While Anthropic—which recently filed confidentially for its own IPO—works to remediate the safety flaws, the weekend’s whiplash serves as a stark reminder of regulatory vulnerability. As Zandi concluded, “Optimism over AI is warranted, but the cautious kind seems wisest.”

The Regulatory Hammer

Citing urgent national security concerns, the Donald Trump administration slapped strict export controls on Anthropic's newly released Mythos 5 and Fable 5 large language models (LLMs). The emergency directive forced the $965 billion startup to disable access for all non-U.S. citizens overnight.

SPCX Lists On Bourses

The regulatory shockwave stood in stark contrast to the historic public debut of SPCX on the exact same day. Zandi noted that the SpaceX IPO became “the largest in history, by 3x,” a milestone symbolizing unbridled investor enthusiasm for the future of tech.

SpaceX shares opened at $150.00 apiece, an 11.1% premium to the IPO price of $135, and closed its regular trading session 19.3% higher at $160.95. The stock traded in a wide range of $149.34 to $176.52 on its listing day, pushing its overall market valuation past the $2 trillion mark.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: IAB Studio on Shutterstock.com