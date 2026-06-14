Top Three Stocks To Watch This Week: SpaceX, Accenture, Kroger

SpaceX In Focus After Its IPO

This week could see the stock continue rising as investors continue to bet on its large total addressable market and its presence in key industries like launch and artificial intelligence.

However, as other recent IPOs have performed, there is a risk that the stock will start falling as the post-listing momentum fades.

Accenture in the Spotlight as Earnings Come As Stock Struggles

Accenture, one of the world's biggest IT consulting companies, has come under pressure this year. Its stock was trading at $170, down by over 57% from its highest point in February last year. It has never recovered since the Trump administration announced large cuts in consulting.

The company will publish its financial results this week, which are expected to show that its revenue rose by 5.80% in the last quarter to $18.7 billion. These numbers come at a time when its stock has become a bargain, with the forward PE ratio falling to 12.2, lower than the five-year average of 25.

Kroger Earnings to Provide Hints on Consumer Health

Kroger, a top supermarket chain, will also release its financial results this week. These numbers come at a time when the stock has moved into a correction after falling by 15% from its highest point this year.

Analysts predict that Kroger's revenue will come in at $45.49 billion, flat from the same period last year. Its earnings per share is expected to move to $1.59 from $1.49 in the same period last year.

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