Analysts are Bullish on the Sandisk Stock

Despite the ongoing surge in SNDK stock, analysts remain broadly bullish and expect further upside. In a recent note, analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target from $1,800 to $2,900.

Mizuho hiked its target from $1,825 to $2,200, while Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) increased to $2,100. The most optimistic analyst is Mehdi Hosseini of Susquehanna, who hiked his target from $2,000 to $3,250.

Sandisk is Benefiting From the Memory Boom

Wall Street analysts are optimistic that Sandisk's business will continue growing in the coming years. The average estimate among 19 analysts tracking the company is that its revenue will surge 160% this year to $19.6 billion. They expect it to jump by 121% in the following year to $43.4 billion.

Sandisk's earnings-per-share is also expected to soar from $2.99 in 2025 to $65 this year and $183 in 2026.

Valuation multiples show that the company is not all that overvalued, as it has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30, lower than the technology sector median of 33. Its forward PEG ratio has dropped to just 0.09, also lower than the median of 1.42.

SNDK Shares Face Key Risks Ahead

The other risk is that the law of supply and demand suggests that companies in the industry will ultimately boost supply to take advantage of the elevated prices. If this happens, an elevated supply will likely lead to higher inventory levels and lower prices.

Technicals also suggests that the Sandisk stock has become highly overbought. The Relative Strength Index has jumped to 81 on the weekly chart, suggesting that a pullback may happen in the coming months.

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