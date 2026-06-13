SpaceX, Super Micro Computer, Micron And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (June 8 to June 12) on X and Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, listings, AI infrastructure momentum, and corporate/geopolitical news flow.
Space Exploration Technologies
- SpaceX shares opened at $150 apiece, at an 11.1% premium to the IPO price of $135 per share on Friday and closed its regular trading session 19.3% higher at $160.95 apiece. The stock traded in the range of $149.34 to $176.52, on its listing day.
- Many retail investors who did not get the IPO allotment were conflicted on whether they should buy SPCX.
- The stock opened at $XX per share on Friday and closed XX% higher/lower at $XX per share.
- SPCX‘s Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings are yet to be updated as the stock has just listed on the bourses.
Super Micro Computer
- Some retail investors were bullish on SMCI despite the sell-off.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $19.48 to $62.36, trading around $30 to $32 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 26.01% over the year and 6.03% in the last six months. The stock was also up 9.22% YTD.
- SMCI had a strong price trend in the medium term but a weak trend in the short and long terms, with a solid value score as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Micron Technology
- Retail investors were confident of MU’s rally and expected it to trade above $1000 apiece, hereon.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $103.38 to $1,089.29, trading around $987 to $996 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced 758.29% over the year and 285.31% in the last six months. The stock gained 248.93% YTD.
- Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that MU had a strong price trend in the long, short, and medium terms, with a solid growth score.
Uber Technologies
- Retail investors were still bullish on the stock, recommending other users to buy UBER calls.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $67.19 to $101.99, trading around $68 to $71 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 19.67% over the year, lower by 18.60% over the last six months, and down 14.88% YTD.
- UBER maintains a weak price trend over the long, short, and medium terms, with a moderate value score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, with a solid value score.
Advanced Micro Devices
- AMD saw volatile but generally positive trading this week. On June 8, it committed up to £2 billion or $2.66 billion to boost AI research, infrastructure, supercomputing, and workforce development in the UK over five years.
- Several investors were bullish on the stock, hoping the stock to go above $500 per share.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $115.06 to $546.44, trading around $487 to $500 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 303.21% over the year, and 120.59% over the last six months, and 128.08% YTD.
- According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, AMD was maintaining a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality score.
Retail focus blended AI infrastructure momentum, earnings beats, and geopolitical news-driven narratives with broader market action during the week.
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