SpaceX, Super Micro Computer, Micron And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (June 8 to June 12) on X and Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, listings, AI infrastructure momentum, and corporate/geopolitical news flow.

Space Exploration Technologies

SpaceX shares opened at $150 apiece, at an 11.1% premium to the IPO price of $135 per share on Friday and closed its regular trading session 19.3% higher at $160.95 apiece. The stock traded in the range of $149.34 to $176.52, on its listing day.

Many retail investors who did not get the IPO allotment were conflicted on whether they should buy SPCX.

The stock opened at $XX per share on Friday and closed XX% higher/lower at $XX per share.

SPCX‘s Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings are yet to be updated as the stock has just listed on the bourses.

Super Micro Computer

Some retail investors were bullish on SMCI despite the sell-off.

The stock had a 52-week range of $19.48 to $62.36, trading around $30 to $32 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 26.01% over the year and 6.03% in the last six months. The stock was also up 9.22% YTD.

SMCI had a strong price trend in the medium term but a weak trend in the short and long terms, with a solid value score as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Micron Technology

Retail investors were confident of MU’s rally and expected it to trade above $1000 apiece, hereon.

The stock had a 52-week range of $103.38 to $1,089.29, trading around $987 to $996 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced 758.29% over the year and 285.31% in the last six months. The stock gained 248.93% YTD.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that MU had a strong price trend in the long, short, and medium terms, with a solid growth score.

Uber Technologies

Retail investors were still bullish on the stock, recommending other users to buy UBER calls.

The stock had a 52-week range of $67.19 to $101.99, trading around $68 to $71 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 19.67% over the year, lower by 18.60% over the last six months, and down 14.88% YTD.

UBER maintains a weak price trend over the long, short, and medium terms, with a moderate value score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, with a solid value score.

Advanced Micro Devices

AMD saw volatile but generally positive trading this week. On June 8, it committed up to £2 billion or $2.66 billion to boost AI research, infrastructure, supercomputing, and workforce development in the UK over five years.

Several investors were bullish on the stock, hoping the stock to go above $500 per share.

The stock had a 52-week range of $115.06 to $546.44, trading around $487 to $500 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 303.21% over the year, and 120.59% over the last six months, and 128.08% YTD.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, AMD was maintaining a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality score.

Retail focus blended AI infrastructure momentum, earnings beats, and geopolitical news-driven narratives with broader market action during the week.

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