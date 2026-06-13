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Jim Cramer at The Cable Show 2010: An Evening With NBC Universal, Universal Studios, Universal City, CA. 05-12-10
June 13, 2026 5:07 AM 2 min read

Jim Cramer Says SpaceX's Mega Debut Could Unleash A Wave Of AI Deals In The Week Ahead

AI Offering Window Could Swing Open

Cramer argued the landmark listing may prompt Anthropic, the developer of the Claude AI model, which filed confidentially for an initial public offering earlier this month, to speed up its timeline.

Loaded Calendar Ahead

‘Mad Money’ host also noted that a Middle East peace deal could push oil prices lower, easing inflation and strengthening the case for rate cuts.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

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