Stock Market Today: SpaceX Jumps To $175, Rocks Space Rivals

The roughly $75 billion offering at a $1.75 trillion valuation priced at $135 per share, and the Elon Musk-led company wasted no time leaving that mark behind, swinging between roughly $150 and $168 before pushing higher to $175 by midday a gain of about 30% from its listing price.

Chart: SPCX Price Action After IPO

Away from the space frenzy, the broader market traded on geopolitics. President Donald Trump cast fresh doubt on a U.S.-Iran agreement Friday morning, writing on Truth Social that “the terms that Iran leaked out have nothing to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing.”

Despite this, markets continue to believe a deal will be soon reached. WTI crude fell 3.4% to around $84.71 a barrel, extending a brutal stretch that has knocked roughly 16% off the contract this month as the war premium drains out of oil.

The S&P 500 added 0.2% to 7,408, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed with a 0.5% gain, advancing 249 points to 51,097.

The Nasdaq 100 was the laggard, slipping a fraction to 29,432. The small-cap Russell 2000 was the day’s standout, rising 0.8% to 2,942.

Friday’s Performance In Major US Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Chips And Materials Lead As Earnings Losers Pile Up

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY) was the weakest, down 1.0% as megacap retail and autos lagged.

Friday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Friday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

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