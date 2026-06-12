NuScale Stock Gains As It Opens Latest Nuclear Training Center In Virginia

NuScale Opens 12th E2 Center

The E2 Center expands hands-on nuclear simulation training for clean-energy workforce development in southwest Virginia. The facility was funded by a grant from the Virginia Clean Energy Innovation Bank, powered by Virginia Energy.

The center includes computer modeling and a four-module control room simulator based on NuScale's advanced small modular reactor design.

It allows students and trainees to act as nuclear plant operators, respond to simulated scenarios, and monitor system performance.

NuScale said the center will support regional workforce transition, STEM education pathways, and potential future energy-technology deployments in Virginia.

Executives Highlight Workforce And Energy Goals

"Today marks an important step forward in the expansion of clean-energy workforce development as NuScale opens our second E2 Center in the state of Virginia and 12th globally," said John Hopkins, NuScale President and Chief Executive Officer.

"UVA Wise is now equipped with industry-leading simulation technologies that mirror real-world operations of advanced SMR plants containing NuScale Power Modules."

SMR Technical Outlook: Key Levels And Momentum

NuScale Power has faced significant challenges over the past year, with shares down approximately 76.30% from their 12-month high.

Currently, the stock is trading at $10.09, which is about 10.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $11.37 and 52.6% below its 200-day SMA of $21.36.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is currently below its signal line, indicating that momentum is fading, suggesting that the recent upward movement may lack strength unless it can reclaim that baseline.

Key Resistance : $11.37 — This level is significant as it represents the 20-day SMA, which has acted as a barrier in recent trading.

: $11.37 — This level is significant as it represents the 20-day SMA, which has acted as a barrier in recent trading. Key Support: $9.50 — this nearby level is where buyers previously stepped in, indicating potential buying interest.

SMR Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

NuScale Power will provide its next financial update on August 6, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 13 cents (Unchanged from Loss of 13 cents)

: Loss of 13 cents (Unchanged from Loss of 13 cents) Revenue Estimate: $11.97 million (Up from $8.05 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $15.56. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Sell (Lowers Target to $7.00) (May 11)

: Sell (Lowers Target to $7.00) (May 11) B. Riley Securities : Buy (Lowers Target to $19.00) (April 24)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $19.00) (April 24) HSBC: Initiated with Hold (Target $13.00) (April 23)

SMR Stock Price Activity: NuScale Power shares were up 5.59% at $10.10 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $8.85, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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