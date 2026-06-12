CoreWeave, Astera Labs, Nebius Group, And Others Added To Nasdaq-100: A 'Big Deal,' Says Jim Cramer

This quarterly reconstitution is a major market shift that prominent financial commentator Jim Cramer has explicitly dubbed a “Big deal.”

The June Rebalance

Nasdaq announced the final results of its June 2026 quarterly rebalance, ushering in a new wave of technology companies to its benchmark index.

These highly anticipated changes will officially become effective before the market open on Monday, June 22.

‘A Big Deal’

The announcement quickly caught the attention of Wall Street veterans and retail investors alike. CNBC host Jim Cramer took to social media to express his distinctly bullish sentiment regarding the newly added tech and aerospace players.

Highlighting the core additions, Cramer stated, “Big deal: Corewave, Nebius, Astera, Rocket Lab added to Nasdaq 100. very strong…” His enthusiastic reaction underscores the significant market influence and momentum these specific emerging companies currently possess.

The Outgoing Roster

Because the rules-based index strictly measures the performance of 100 of the largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies, the newly added firms necessitate an equal number of removals.

Why Is It A ‘Big Deal’?

The reshuffle is closely watched by institutional and retail investors globally. The Nasdaq-100 Index is a massive heavyweight in the financial world, currently tracked by more than 200 distinct investment products worldwide.

Furthermore, these specific investment products represent over $800 billion in total assets under management globally, meaning these impending quarterly changes will directly impact massive capital allocations across the market.

Nasdaq itself operates as a global technology company serving capital markets and other major industries, publishing and maintaining more than 10,000 unique indexes across various asset classes and geographies.

As of the publication of this article, the ETF tracking the Nasdaq 100 index, Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) , was 0.42% higher at $720.10 apiece in premarket on Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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