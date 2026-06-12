While global crude prices have retreated beneath the critical $90 per barrel support level, the underlying shipping market is telling a different story as four major oil tanker stocks simultaneously surge into top-tier momentum zones.

Surging Into The Top 10% Momentum

Despite Brent Crude falling to $88.40 and WTI Crude sliding to $85.98 at the time of writing, Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show a powerful breakout for midstream equities.

This specific ranking measures a stock’s relative strength based on its price movement patterns and volatility over multiple timeframes.

FRO leads the group, jumping from an 88.28 to a 92.86 momentum score, supported by positive price trends across short, medium, and long-term timeframes.

PXS also boasts a “short” term upward trend, reflecting positive price movement over the last couple of months, alongside a massive 95.59 value score.

Meanwhile, STNG is exhibiting immense overarching momentum despite flashing negative short-term price trends.

NAT, on the other hand a a weaker price trend in both the short and medium term, despite a strong momentum and value score.

Geopolitics And ‘Historic’ Disruptions

This stark divergence between falling oil prices and rising tanker momentum is deeply tied to global logistics and geopolitical tensions.

Global shipping capacity is severely strained by reroutes, prompting shipowners to place massive, long-term bets on the sector. Orders for supertankers have reached 262 vessels globally, representing an over “1,000% surge” from two years ago.

The Kobeissi Letter notes that companies are “rushing to capitalize on historic supply chain disruptions,” pushing order books past the previous peak reached during the 2008 financial crisis.

Price Action In Tanker Stocks

Here’s how these tanker stocks have performed.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Funtap on Shutterstock.com