Aditxt (ADTX) Stock Surges Nearly 17% After Hours: Here's Why

Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares surged 16.92% to $0.015 in after-hours trading Thursday, extending a 29.73% intraday gain.

The stock closed the regular session at $0.013, according to Benzinga Pro data.

What You Should Know

The move came alongside a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Thursday from New York-based HRT Financial LP. According to the SEC filing, on Wednesday, the firm re-accumulated 725,330 shares at $0.019 after trimming 878,659 shares at $0.033 on Tuesday. It initially purchased 1.42 million shares at $0.049 on Monday.

The total gross value of transactions amounted to approximately $112,387, comprising roughly $83,361 in purchases and $29,026 in sales, resulting in a net invested value of about $54,336.

Insiders Exit Entirely

Separately, Devon Xu and Sandie Gong reported selling all 100,000 shares on Tuesday in open-market transactions, reducing their beneficial ownership to zero.

Meanwhile, Spain-based Agustin Diaz Rodriguez disclosed on Thursday, reporting beneficial ownership of 150,000 shares, representing a 13.82% stake in Aditxt.

Aditxt also announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary Ignite Proteomics entered a definitive business combination agreement valuing the precision oncology unit at about $150 million, with plans to separate it into an independent public company while Aditxt remains Nasdaq-listed.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Aditxt, a California-based life sciences and biotechnology company. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of ADTX stands at 12.85.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has dropped 100%.

ADTX is currently positioned close to its annual low.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ADTX has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo: Golden Dayz / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.