The Pain Of Selling Too Early

Speaking on a recent episode of the All-In Podcast, the Third Point CEO opened up about the agonizing decisions surrounding when to hold high-growth technology companies.

When the conversation shifted to managing the transition from private to public markets, Loeb was remarkably candid about his regrets regarding the data analytics giant Palantir.

“It’s one of the most vexing questions,” Loeb confessed. “We were private investors in Palantir, and I think we sold all our stock in the 20s. Huge mistake.”

He noted the massive opportunity cost of the premature exit. “Gosh, I missed a 10x after going public,” he lamented, adding that the stock went “up 8x or something.”

The Liquidity Trap

Loeb's reflections on Palantir bled into a broader discussion about the constraints of public market liquidity.

He highlighted his firm’s investment in Upstart—where Third Point led the Series B round—as a cautionary tale about how corporate governance restricts trading agility.

“That was one I think we learned not to go on boards anymore because it restricts your ability to be liquid,” Loeb explained.

Unprecedented Tech Valuations

The Third Point founder also touched on how the ceiling for tech valuations has shifted, making it harder to predict when a stock has peaked.

Reflecting on earlier venture investments, he referenced Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) , noting how a $50 billion IPO valuation once seemed like the absolute limit for any company.

Today, with multi-trillion-dollar market caps becoming the new normal for tech behemoths, Loeb admits navigating distributions remains a formidable challenge. “I am not claiming to have any great expertise in knowing how to best distribute,” he concluded.

How Has PLTR Performed In 2026?

Shares of PLTR have fallen by 26.26% year-to-date. It closed 0.67% higher at $131.08 per share on Thursday, and was 0.62% higher in overnight trading.

Over the last month, PLTR stock was down 4.24%, and it fell 30.11% over the last six months; the stock 3.89% lower over the year. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PLTR maintains a weak price trend in the long, medium and short terms, with a poor value score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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