Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) Stock Falls After Hours: Why Is It Moving?

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG) shares fell 6.29% in after-hours trading on Thursday despite the company announcing a new investment arrangement worth up to $2.5 million to support its BNRG360 growth strategy.

Brenmiller Energy is a clean energy company focused on thermal energy storage solutions for industrial and utility customers through its proprietary bGen platform.

Financing Announcement Pressures Shares

Brenmiller announced Thursday that an existing investor will provide an immediate $1.5 million investment through convertible preferred shares priced at $1.67 per share, above the stock's current market price.

The deal also includes 75,000 pre-funded warrants, 500,000 short-term warrants, and 500,000 long-term warrants, all subject to shareholder approval, which could bring in up to another $1 million.

The company said the capital will support BNRG360, its strategy to expand into integrated clean heat and power solutions and build recurring revenue.

While the premium investment signals investor confidence, the large warrant package raised dilution concerns, likely pressuring shares in after-hours trading.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Brenmiller has a market capitalization of approximately $2.71 million.

The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $122.50 and a 52-week low of $1.08.

Over the past 12 months, BNRG shares have declined approximately 98.8%.

Price Action: According to market data, BNRG closed Thursday's regular session at $1.43, up 9.16% on the day.

The stock then declined 6.29% in after-hours trading to $1.34

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate BNRG has negative short-term, medium-term and long-term price trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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