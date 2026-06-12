Rocket One Inc. (NASDAQ:RKTO) shares are trending on Friday.

RKTO shares jumped 25.68% to $1.86 after the bell on Thursday after the New Jersey-based company announced the appointment of retired NASA astronaut Col. Robert “Shane” Kimbrough to its Space Advisory Board.

The announcement was made before the market opened on Thursday. The market reacted positively as the stock surged 11.28% to $1.48 in the regular session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Decorated Astronaut Brings Deep Space Credentials

Kimbrough commanded both Expedition 50 aboard the International Space Station and the SpaceX Crew-2 mission, accumulating over a year in space across multiple missions.

CEO Robb Knie called Kimbrough’s experience “invaluable” as the company builds next-generation space-based computing and AI infrastructure systems.

According to the company’s press release, Kimbrough said, “The space industry is entering a transformational period driven by advances in computing, communications, and autonomous systems.”

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Rocket One, a developer of nanomagnetic AI semiconductor infrastructure for the orbital economy, has a market capitalization of $31.11 million, with a 52-week high of $2.45 and a 52-week low of $1.15.

The short interest of the stock stands at 31.4%, indicating elevated bearish positioning.

RKTO has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.54.

The small-cap stock has gained 4.23% over the past 12 months and is up 38.32% since the start of 2026.

Currently, the technology stock is trading at approximately 25.4% of its 52-week range.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that RKTO has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.