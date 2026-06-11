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A man in office drawing rising graph with rocket animation. New Tech company business startup launch concept
June 11, 2026 9:53 PM 4 min read

SpaceX, Adobe, Virgin Galactic, AST SpaceMobile And SanDisk: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Major U.S. stock indexes finished Thursday in positive territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average advancing 1.86% to 50,848.75, the S&P 500 climbing 1.75% to 7,394.30, and the Nasdaq surging 2.54% to 25,809.66.

The following stocks gained significant attention from retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe’s shares dropped 6.25% to close at $218.80, with an intraday high of $232.50 and a low of $218.09. The stock has reached its 52-week low. The stock fell 5.54% to $206.67 in the after-hours trading.

Adobe reported second-quarter results that exceeded expectations, with revenue rising 13% year-over-year to a record $6.62 billion and adjusted earnings of $5.96 per share. The company said AI-driven demand continued to fuel growth, with total annualized recurring revenue reaching $27.1 billion and AI-focused ARR surpassing $500 million after tripling from a year earlier.

Adobe raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, forecasting revenue of $26.5 billion-$26.6 billion and adjusted earnings of $24.35-$24.45 per share. The company also announced that CFO Dan Durn will leave on June 15, with Steve Day appointed interim CFO.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic’s stock surged 21.66% to $5.73, hitting an intraday high of $6.17 and a low of $4.63. In the after-hours session, the stock climbed 13.26% to $6.49.

Analysts projected significant long-term growth for SpaceX, with New Street Research forecasting $195.3 billion in annual revenue by 2030, including contributions from space, connectivity and AI businesses. The firm estimated a 60% compound annual revenue growth rate between 2025 and 2030 and set a price target of $165 per share, above the anticipated IPO price of $135.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile’s shares climbed 11.73% to $97.56, with a high of $98.10 and a low of $86.92. The shares rose 6.86% to $104.25 in extended trading.

The launch forms part of AST SpaceMobile's plan to have about 45 BlueBird satellites in orbit by the end of 2026. The company said its current Block 1 satellites recently achieved download speeds of 98.9 Mbps directly to standard smartphones, while additional satellites are already in advanced stages of production and assembly.

SanDisk Corp. (NASDAQ:SNDK)

SanDisk’s stock increased by 14.50% to close at $1881.51, reaching an intraday high of $1895. The stock gained 1.78% to $1,915 in after-hours trading.

SanDisk shares rose as investor appetite for technology and AI-related stocks remained strong, with the company benefiting from growing demand for high-performance NAND storage and enterprise SSDs used in data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Analysts remained optimistic about the company’s outlook ahead of its Aug. 13 earnings report, forecasting earnings of $33.34 per share on revenue of $8.24 billion, compared with 29 cents per share and $1.9 billion in revenue a year earlier. Several firms recently raised their price targets on the stock, citing continued strength in AI-driven storage demand.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Virgin Galactic stock has a Momentum score in the 20th percentile and a Value score in the 16th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: TechAnimationStock on Shutterstock.com

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