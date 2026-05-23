NVIDIA Stock Nears Key Price As Huang Pitches $200 Billion CPU Market

NVIDIA Is Betting On The $200 Billion CPU Market

Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's CEO, has fueled the company to become a $5.2 trillion juggernaut by dominating the Graphics Processing Unit industry, which has become essential in AI. Its Blackwell chips are now used to power the biggest AI companies like Microsoft and OpenAI.

There are early signs that demand for CPUs is soaring as companies shift to agentic AI. Agentic AIs are computer programs trained to perform certain tasks, like programming and shopping. The company is now working on the Vera Rubin platform that it hopes will catch up with its top competitors.

NVIDIA Stock Price Has Dropped to a Crucial Support Level

The daily chart reveals that the NVDA stock price jumped to a record high of $236 earlier this month. This rally happened after it formed the highly bullish cup-and-handle pattern whose upper side was at $215.

It made a bullish breakout above this resistance level on May 7. Now, technicals suggest that the stock is falling so that it can retest the cup's upper side. This is known as a break-and-retest pattern and is a common bullish continuation sign.

NVDA stock price chart | Source: TradingView

Should this occur, the stock would likely resume its uptrend and retest its all-time high. A break above that level would signal further gains, potentially pushing toward $300, in line with Wall Street’s consensus.

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