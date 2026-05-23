Top 4 S&P 500 Stocks To Watch Next Week: CRM, MRVL, COST, DELL

The S&P 500 Index soared to a record high this week, continuing an uptrend that started in March when it crashed to $6,314. It rallied despite the elevated energy prices and bond yields, and after FOMC minutes showed that officials considered hiking interest rates.

Salesforce In Focus Amid SaaSpocalypse Jitters

Salesforce, the biggest company in the customer relationship management industry, will be in the spotlight as it releases its earnings on Wednesday.

Analysts expect that the company's earnings will show that its revenue rose by 12% last quarter to $11 billion. Part of this growth will be because of its recent acquisitions, including Informatica and Bluebirds.

Marvell Technologies’ Stock Rally To Be Put To Test

Marvell Technologies stock has gone parabolic in the past few weeks. It has risen in the last nine weeks and is hovering at its all-time high. It is up by 176% from its lowest point this year.

The surge accelerated after NVIDIA invested in the company and as demand for custom chips jumped. Therefore, the upcoming earnings will provide more color on whether its revenue growth is accelerating. Analysts expect that its revenue rose by 26% in Q1 to $2.4 billion.

Its earnings will help to justify its hefty valuations as its forward price-to-earnings has jumped to 98.

Dell Technologies In Spot After Hitting All-Time High

Like Marvell, Dell stock has gone parabolic, and these gains accelerated on Friday as analysts boosted their outlook after the optimistic Lenovo Group earnings. Analysts believe that its business continued doing well in Q1, helped by the AI boom.

The average estimate is that its revenue jumped by 52% to $35.75 billion, its best quarter in years. This growth is accelerating as demand for servers and AI PCs continue rising. For example, the top four hyperscalers plan to spend over $725 billion in capital expenditure this year, a move that will benefit their suppliers.

Costco Wholesale To Shed Light On Health Of US Consumer

Costco Wholesale, the biggest company in the category, has wavered near its all-time high recently. After hitting its record level of $1,095 last week, it pulled back to $1,028 after the weak Walmart earnings.

Costco's earnings will provide more color on the health of American consumers as inflation rises. The average estimate is that its revenue jumped by 10% in the fuest quarter to $69 billion.

The other top S&P 500 Index companies to watch next week are Zscaler, Synopsys, Agilent, Best Buy, Autodesk, and MongoDB.

Image: Shutterstock