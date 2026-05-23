Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (May 18 to May 22) on X and Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI infrastructure momentum, and corporate/geopolitical news flow.
Nvidia
- Many retail investors were bullish on NVDA, saying its stock price was “too low” and there was more room to run.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $129.16 to $236.54, trading around $218 to $221 per share, as of the publication of this article. It rose 66.55% over the year, and advanced by 22.71% and 17.70% over the last six months and year-to-date, respectively.
- NVDA had a strong price trend in the medium, short, and long term, with a solid quality ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Arm Holdings
- Some retail investors were confused about the optimism around ARM stock, pointing out its high valuations.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $100.02 to $298.70, trading around $295 to $299 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 128.62% over the year and 126.67% in the last six months. The stock was also up 169.01% YTD.
- ARM had a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
AMC Entertainment Holdings
- Retail investors were betting on AMC to skyrocket.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $0.9300 to $4.0800, trading around $1.54 to $1.57 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined 46.76% over the year and 29.09% in the last six months. The stock was unchanged YTD.
- Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that AMC had a weak price trend in the long term but a strong trend in the short and medium terms.
Rocket Lab
- Retail investors were bullish on RKLB following its deal with the U.S. Space Force.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $24.67 to $138.38, trading around $124 to $128 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 398.41% over the year, higher by 211.29% over the last six months, and 79.83% YTD.
- RKLB maintains a strong price trend over the long, short, and medium terms, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Nebius Group
- Several investors were bullish on NBIS, with some calling it “the easiest money known to mankind.”
- The stock had a 52-week range of $34.72 to $233.73, trading around $218 to $220 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 465.08% over the year, and 164.15% over the last six months, and 162.74% higher YTD.
- According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, NBIS was maintaining a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value score.
Retail focus blended AI infrastructure momentum, earnings beats, and geopolitical news-driven narratives with broader market action during the week.
Image via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.