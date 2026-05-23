Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (May 18 to May 22) on X and Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI infrastructure momentum, and corporate/geopolitical news flow.

Nvidia

Many retail investors were bullish on NVDA, saying its stock price was “too low” and there was more room to run.

The stock had a 52-week range of $129.16 to $236.54, trading around $218 to $221 per share, as of the publication of this article. It rose 66.55% over the year, and advanced by 22.71% and 17.70% over the last six months and year-to-date, respectively.

NVDA had a strong price trend in the medium, short, and long term, with a solid quality ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Arm Holdings

Some retail investors were confused about the optimism around ARM stock, pointing out its high valuations.

The stock had a 52-week range of $100.02 to $298.70, trading around $295 to $299 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 128.62% over the year and 126.67% in the last six months. The stock was also up 169.01% YTD.

ARM had a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

AMC Entertainment Holdings

Retail investors were betting on AMC to skyrocket.

The stock had a 52-week range of $0.9300 to $4.0800, trading around $1.54 to $1.57 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined 46.76% over the year and 29.09% in the last six months. The stock was unchanged YTD.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that AMC had a weak price trend in the long term but a strong trend in the short and medium terms.

Rocket Lab

Retail investors were bullish on RKLB following its deal with the U.S. Space Force.

The stock had a 52-week range of $24.67 to $138.38, trading around $124 to $128 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 398.41% over the year, higher by 211.29% over the last six months, and 79.83% YTD.

RKLB maintains a strong price trend over the long, short, and medium terms, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Nebius Group

Several investors were bullish on NBIS, with some calling it “the easiest money known to mankind.”

The stock had a 52-week range of $34.72 to $233.73, trading around $218 to $220 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 465.08% over the year, and 164.15% over the last six months, and 162.74% higher YTD.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, NBIS was maintaining a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value score.

Retail focus blended AI infrastructure momentum, earnings beats, and geopolitical news-driven narratives with broader market action during the week.

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