Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) traded higher Friday after new late-stage trial data highlighted significant weight reduction in older adults using Foundayo.

The drugmaker presented updated analyses from its Phase 3 ATTAIN studies during the European Congress on Obesity in Istanbul.

According to a press release, the oral GLP-1 treatment delivered double-digit weight loss in some patients aged 65 and older.

Older Adults Show Strong Weight Reduction

Eli Lilly evaluated Foundayo, also known as orforglipron, in adults with obesity or overweight conditions. The studies included patients both with and without Type 2 diabetes. Researchers measured body weight changes over a 72-week period.

In the ATTAIN-1 study, adults aged 65 and older achieved up to 13% average weight reduction at the highest dose.

Participants without diabetes recorded greater declines versus placebo across all tested dose levels.

The ATTAIN-2 trial focused on patients with obesity or overweight alongside Type 2 diabetes.

Older participants in that study experienced an average weight reduction of up to 12.2% at the highest dose. The treatment produced statistically significant results across every tested dosage compared with placebo.

Convenience Could Support Adoption

Foundayo remains the only approved GLP-1 pill without food- or water-timing restrictions.

The once-daily treatment does not require injections or meal scheduling adjustments.

Rachel Batterham, Lilly Cardiometabolic Health senior vice president, said convenience could matter greatly for older patients.

"The fact that these results were achieved with a once-daily pill that patients can take at any time, without planning around meals or dealing with injections, matters in this age group," Batterham said.

Safety Profile Remained Consistent

Lilly reported gastrointestinal issues remained the most common side effects during the studies.

Reported reactions included nausea, constipation, diarrhea and vomiting, consistent with the GLP-1 drug class.

The company pooled safety findings across both late-stage studies for the analysis.

Lilly said serious adverse event rates generally aligned with broader trends in the trial population.

Foundayo currently carries FDA approval for chronic weight management alongside diet and exercise. The company continues evaluating the drug for diabetes, sleep apnea, hypertension and osteoarthritis-related pain.

Price Action

Eli Lilly and Company shares are trading higher by 1.86% to $1,061.01 at last check Friday.

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