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Dell logo at the roof of the new dell office in Gurgaon, India
May 22, 2026 11:27 AM 5 min read

Dow Jones Hits Record Highs, DELL Jumps 15%: Stock Market Today

U.S. stocks pushed higher by midday Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average punching to a fresh record high as a powerful AI-led rally in chip and PC names overpowered another shock to consumer sentiment.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are now on track for an eighth straight weekly gain — the longest winning streak since 2023 — as diplomatic signals on Iran helped cool oil and pulled Treasury yields lower for a third consecutive session.

The Russell 2000 outperformed, rising 0.9% as small caps caught a tailwind from falling yields.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was revised to a record low 44.8 in May from a preliminary 48.2, a third straight monthly drop blamed on Hormuz-driven gasoline costs.

One-year inflation expectations were nudged up to 4.8% and five-year expectations to 3.9% — the highest in seven months — keeping a hawkish overlay on every Fed headline.

The bond market now assigns a 82% probability of a rate hike by year’s end.

Friday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

AI Hardware Rips Higher As Dell, Qualcomm and HP Power Tech Comeback

Friday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Friday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

Photo: Shutterstock

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