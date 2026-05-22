U.S. stocks pushed higher by midday Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average punching to a fresh record high as a powerful AI-led rally in chip and PC names overpowered another shock to consumer sentiment.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are now on track for an eighth straight weekly gain — the longest winning streak since 2023 — as diplomatic signals on Iran helped cool oil and pulled Treasury yields lower for a third consecutive session.
The Russell 2000 outperformed, rising 0.9% as small caps caught a tailwind from falling yields.
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was revised to a record low 44.8 in May from a preliminary 48.2, a third straight monthly drop blamed on Hormuz-driven gasoline costs.
One-year inflation expectations were nudged up to 4.8% and five-year expectations to 3.9% — the highest in seven months — keeping a hawkish overlay on every Fed headline.
The bond market now assigns a 82% probability of a rate hike by year’s end.
Friday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices
According to the Benzinga Pro platform:
AI Hardware Rips Higher As Dell, Qualcomm and HP Power Tech Comeback
Friday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers
Friday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers
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