What's Going On With Take-Two Stock On Friday?

The videogame publisher topped Wall Street expectations on both earnings and revenue while forecasting record fiscal 2027 bookings.

Investor enthusiasm also increased after management confirmed Grand Theft Auto VI will launch on Nov. 19.

• Where is TTWO stock headed?

Strong Quarter Across Franchises

Take-Two posted a quarterly loss of 32 cents per share. Analysts expected a loss of 52 cents. Revenue reached $1.68 billion, exceeding estimates of $1.57 billion.

The company generated fourth-quarter net bookings of $1.58 billion. That figure surpassed management's projected range. Full-year net bookings climbed to $6.72 billion.

In its quarterly conference call, Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick credited broad strength across the company's gaming portfolio. He highlighted growth from NBA 2K, Zynga mobile titles and the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Zelnick called fiscal 2027 a potential "breakout year" for the company. Rockstar Games plans to begin marketing Grand Theft Auto VI this summer.

Grand Theft Auto VI Drives Outlook

Take-Two expects fiscal 2027 net bookings between $8 billion and $8.2 billion. The forecast implies roughly 20% annual growth.

Management expects Grand Theft Auto VI to become the company's largest near-term growth catalyst.

Executives also projected operating cash flow above $1 billion during the fiscal year.

The company plans to spend between $4.18 billion and $4.2 billion on operating expenses. About half of the increase supports marketing tied to Grand Theft Auto VI and mobile launches.

Take-Two maintained its long-term capital allocation strategy. Leadership said priorities include internal development, selective acquisitions and opportunistic share repurchases.

Mobile and Sports Titles Add Momentum

Mobile gaming remained a major contributor during the quarter. Titles including Toon Blast, Match Factory and Color Block Jam delivered strong engagement trends.

NBA 2K26 surpassed 10 million units sold-in. Recurrent consumer spending for the basketball franchise increased 10% year-over-year.

WWE 2K26 and PGA Tour 2K25 also produced stronger engagement metrics. Management pointed to higher player activity and successful seasonal updates.

Take-Two said its direct-to-consumer platform continued improving margins and customer retention. In the conference call, executives cited lower payment friction and evolving regulations as supportive factors.

The publisher currently expects to release 29 titles through fiscal 2029, including sequels, remasters and new intellectual property.

TTWO Price Action: Take-Two shares are trading lower 2.97% to $231 at publication on Friday morning.

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