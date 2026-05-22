Classover Shares Jump As Company Expands Into AI And GPU Cloud Computing

The funding will support the company's expansion into AI infrastructure and GPU cloud computing.

Classover Secures $100M Equity Facility

Classover entered an equity purchase facility agreement with Chardan Capital Markets to sell up to $100 million of shares. The sale remains subject to stockholder approval and the terms of the agreement.

The company said the financing will support expansion into AI compute infrastructure, GPU cloud platforms, and data center ecosystems.

The funding will also provide additional capital flexibility for strategic AI infrastructure opportunities.

AI Infrastructure And Rebrand Plans

Classover plans to invest capital in GPU compute infrastructure and NeoCloud partnership ecosystems. The company also targets AI hosting, cloud-based compute leasing and AI data center partnerships.

The company also said it intends to rebrand as "KIDZ AI Inc." to align with its planned expansion into AI-native cloud services, GPU computing, and AI infrastructure ecosystems.

Classover said it aims to pursue vertical integration across the AI infrastructure value chain to strengthen its competitive position and support scalable growth opportunities.

CEO Commentary And Company Background

"We believe this facility will be a decisive turning point for Classover," CEO Stephanie Luo said. "We are positioning the Company to become an important participant in the rapidly growing AI infrastructure sector."

“This strategic financing represents an important step as we evaluate key opportunities ranging from GPU deployment and AI inference hosting to model deployment services.”

“As generative AI continues to drive demand for scalable compute infrastructure and AI-native platforms, we are exploring capital-efficient ways to participate in this trend through strategic acquisitions, vertical integration, and partnerships.”

Classover provides online live courses for K-12 students through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company is expanding into AI infrastructure, GPU computing, and cloud services under a planned rebrand to "KIDZ AI Inc."

KIDZ Price Action: Classover Holdings shares were up 21.95% at $0.44 during premarket trading on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.35, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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