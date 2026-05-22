What's Going On With CN Energy Stock On Friday?

This news comes as the firm aims to expand its operations in the United States.

CN Energy Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Pathenbot, has signed an order for intelligent cargo sorting services, marking the start of its commercial deployment in the U.S.

The initial order covers 100,000 units and represents a significant milestone in Pathenbot’s expansion into smart logistics and warehouse robotics.

The broader market is experiencing a mixed tone, with the S&P 500 up by 0.25% and the Nasdaq gaining 0.21%, which may indicate that the stock’s decline is more related to company-specific news rather than overall market trends.

Technical Analysis

Currently, CNEY is trading at $1.69, which is 107% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of 85 cents and 160.6% above its 50-day SMA of 67 cents. However, the stock is still 35.7% above its 200-day SMA of $1.30, indicating a bullish short-term trend despite the recent price action.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 78.39, suggesting that the stock is currently in overbought territory, which may indicate a potential pullback or consolidation phase ahead. This high RSI level reflects the stock’s rapid ascent in recent weeks, but it also warns that a correction could be on the horizon if buying pressure diminishes.

The recent launch of Pathenbot’s intelligent robotic cargo sorting services is a strategic move that could enhance the company’s market position in the logistics sector.

As CN Energy continues to innovate and expand its service offerings, it may attract new clients and drive further revenue growth.

CNEY Price Action: CN Energy Group shares were up 0.48% at $1.70 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com