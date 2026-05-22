CLSK Stock’s Momentum Score Rises

Over the past week, CleanSpark's Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings‘ momentum score surged from a solid 79.51 to a top-tier 93.52.

This leap places the stock in the upper echelon of market performers, as the momentum metric measures a stock’s relative strength based on its price movement patterns and volatility over multiple timeframes, ranked as a percentile against other stocks.

This breakout directly coincides with the stock’s 36.92% price gain over the past month.

Wall Street Backs The AI Shift

The surging technical momentum is fundamentally supported by Wall Street analysts. Needham recently reiterated its “Buy” rating on CleanSpark and bumped its price target from $17.00 to $18.00, representing an implied upside of 14.21% from the current price.

This heightened analyst confidence is driven by CleanSpark’s advanced discussions regarding a lease with an investment-grade (IG) hyperscaler at its Sandersville facility.

Needham notes a notable advancement in these negotiations, cementing the company’s deliberate and strategic shift toward high-performance computing (HPC) and AI, as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hash rate growth slows.

Smart Money And Strong Trends

CLSK Stock Soars In 2026

CLSK shares have surged by 55.73% on a year-to-date basis, and it is higher by 61.97% in the six months. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 13.16% YTD.

Over the last year, CLSK has advanced by 55.89%. It has traded in a 52-week range of $8.00 to $23.61, and it was higher by 0.86% in premarket on Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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