Validating The ‘Massive Upside’

Ives forecasted this type of aggressive government intervention. Highlighting the technological “arms race” between the U.S. and China, he stated investors needed to watch the White House, predicting they were “going to continue to make stakes no different than Intel.” That foresight materialized flawlessly with this new CHIPS Act funding strategy.

The $1 Billion Quantum Bet

Through the CHIPS and Science Act, the Department of Commerce signed a Letter of Intent to award IBM $1 billion. The funds will establish Anderon, a new, standalone, pure-play quantum foundry located in Albany, New York.

To solidify the initiative, IBM will match the federal funding with its own $1 billion cash investment.

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick championed the historic federal award, declaring that the administration is “leading the world into a new era of American innovation.”

Anderon will specialize in producing 300-millimeter quantum wafers, creating a secure domestic supply chain for the nation’s critical infrastructure.

Broadening The Tech Ecosystem

Just recently, Ives characterized the quantum sector as still sitting in the “dugout,” noting the game had not yet started.

With the Trump administration officially deploying billions to build a domestic ecosystem, the push for scalable quantum technologies is officially underway.

How Has IBM Performed In 2026?

In comparison with the S&P 500’s 8.56% year-to-date advance, shares of IBM have declined by 14.60% over the same period. It closed 12.43% higher on Thursday at $252.97 per share.

Over the last month, IBM stock was down 1.06%, and it dropped 14.95% and 3.03% over the last six months and the year, respectively. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that IBM maintains a weak price trend in the medium, short, and long terms, with a moderate growth ranking.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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