D-Wave Vice President Sophie Ames Sells $437,000 Worth Of Shares: QBTS Stock Is Trending Overnight

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:QBTS) shares were active in after-hours trading Friday .



QBTS shares jumped 7.81% to $27.75 in after-hours trading after closing the regular session up 33.37% at $25.74.

Company executive Sophie Ames disclosed the sale of 23,025 shares in a newly filed Securities and Exchange Commission Form 4 amid continued momentum in quantum computing stocks following reports of potential CHIPS Act funding for the sector.

D-Wave develops commercial quantum computing systems, software and services focused on optimization and enterprise applications.

Insider Sale Details

Ames, D-Wave's Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, sold approximately $437,000 worth of shares on May 20 at a weighted average price of about $18.98.

The filing showed the transactions were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that was adopted in June 2025 and later modified in September 2025.

The shares were sold in multiple transactions ranging from $18.35 to $19.40, according to the filing.

Following the sale, Ames continued to hold 596,803 shares, including 543,750 unvested restricted stock units.

CHIPS Funding

Investor attention also remained focused on reports that the Trump administration plans to award roughly $2 billion to companies in the quantum computing sector under the CHIPS and Science Act.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Commerce Department plans to award IBM $1 billion and GlobalFoundries $375 million.

D-Wave separately confirmed Thursday that it signed a Letter of Intent for $100 million in proposed funding under the CHIPS and Science Act.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

D-Wave currently has a market capitalization of about $9.54 billion.

The stock remains below its 52-week high of $46.75 but above its 52-week low of $12.75.

Over the past 12 months, D-Wave shares have gained 35.19%.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that D-Wave stock has a positive short-term price trend, while medium- and long-term trends remain negative.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Below the Sky on Shutterstock.com