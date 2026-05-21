Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Stocks, Bonds, Market
May 21, 2026 9:26 PM 3 min read

D-Wave Quantum, IBM, Infleqtion, Rigetti Computing And Walmart: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Major U.S. indices closed Thursday higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average advancing 0.55% to 50,285.66, the S&P 500 adding 0.17% to 7,445.72 and the Nasdaq edging up 0.09% to 26,293.09.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum shares surged 33.37% to close at $25.74, reaching an intraday high of $25.83 and a low of $21.61. The stock’s 52-week range is between $46.75 and $12.75. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 7.81%

The rise came after D-Wave announced a Letter of Intent for $100 million in funding under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act. This investment aims to enhance D-Wave's technologies, potentially boosting its position in the quantum computing sector.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM)

IBM’s stock climbed 12.48% to $252.97, with an intraday high of $253.63 and a low of $230.94. The 52-week high and low are $324.90 and $212.34, respectively. The stock gained 1.67% to $257.20 in extended trading.

The increase followed IBM’s announcement of America’s first quantum foundry, a venture supported by a $1 billion investment from the CHIPS Act. This initiative is expected to bolster U.S. leadership in quantum technology.

Infleqtion Inc. (NYSE:INFQ)

Infleqtion’s stock jumped 31.48% to $14.70, with an intraday high of $16.09 and a low of $13.39. The stock’s 52-week range is $21.28 to $8.52. The stock rose 8.78% to $15.99 in the after-hours sessions.

The surge followed news of a proposed $100 million funding deal under the CHIPS Act, aimed at advancing U.S. quantum computing technologies.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing saw its stock rise 30.57% to $22.04, with an intraday high of $22.10 and a low of $18.40. The 52-week high and low are $58.15 and $10.30, respectively. In extended trading, the shares rose 7.35% to $23.66.

The stock gained momentum as the Donald Trump administration accelerated its plans to support the quantum computing sector. The U.S. government reportedly also plans to take a stake in Rigetti and other quantum computing companies.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart’s stock fell 7.27% to $121.34, with an intraday high of $125.8 and a low of $120.39. The 52-week range is between $135.16 and $93.44.

Walmart reported first-quarter revenue of $177.8 billion, up 7.3% year-over-year and above analyst expectations, while adjusted earnings matched estimates at 66 cents per share. The company said U.S. e-commerce sales increased 26%, supported by growth in delivery services, advertising and Marketplace operations.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Zakharchuk via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved