Major U.S. indices closed Thursday higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average advancing 0.55% to 50,285.66, the S&P 500 adding 0.17% to 7,445.72 and the Nasdaq edging up 0.09% to 26,293.09.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.
D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:QBTS)
D-Wave Quantum shares surged 33.37% to close at $25.74, reaching an intraday high of $25.83 and a low of $21.61. The stock’s 52-week range is between $46.75 and $12.75. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 7.81%
The rise came after D-Wave announced a Letter of Intent for $100 million in funding under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act. This investment aims to enhance D-Wave's technologies, potentially boosting its position in the quantum computing sector.
International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM)
IBM’s stock climbed 12.48% to $252.97, with an intraday high of $253.63 and a low of $230.94. The 52-week high and low are $324.90 and $212.34, respectively. The stock gained 1.67% to $257.20 in extended trading.
The increase followed IBM’s announcement of America’s first quantum foundry, a venture supported by a $1 billion investment from the CHIPS Act. This initiative is expected to bolster U.S. leadership in quantum technology.
Infleqtion Inc. (NYSE:INFQ)
Infleqtion’s stock jumped 31.48% to $14.70, with an intraday high of $16.09 and a low of $13.39. The stock’s 52-week range is $21.28 to $8.52. The stock rose 8.78% to $15.99 in the after-hours sessions.
The surge followed news of a proposed $100 million funding deal under the CHIPS Act, aimed at advancing U.S. quantum computing technologies.
Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)
Rigetti Computing saw its stock rise 30.57% to $22.04, with an intraday high of $22.10 and a low of $18.40. The 52-week high and low are $58.15 and $10.30, respectively. In extended trading, the shares rose 7.35% to $23.66.
The stock gained momentum as the Donald Trump administration accelerated its plans to support the quantum computing sector. The U.S. government reportedly also plans to take a stake in Rigetti and other quantum computing companies.
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)
Walmart’s stock fell 7.27% to $121.34, with an intraday high of $125.8 and a low of $120.39. The 52-week range is between $135.16 and $93.44.
Walmart reported first-quarter revenue of $177.8 billion, up 7.3% year-over-year and above analyst expectations, while adjusted earnings matched estimates at 66 cents per share. The company said U.S. e-commerce sales increased 26%, supported by growth in delivery services, advertising and Marketplace operations.
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
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