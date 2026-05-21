What's Going On With Webull Stock Thursday?

Webull To Report First-Quarter Results

Webull is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 earnings after the market close on May 21, with management expected to host a conference call later in the evening.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of 3 cents per share, compared with a loss of 6 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue is projected to increase to $158.15 million from $117.37 million.

BULL Technical Analysis: Trend And Momentum Signals

The current price of Webull is $7.02, which is 0.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $7.07.

The stock trades 14.1% above its 50-day moving average, signaling strong short-term momentum. However, it remains 23.6% below its 200-day moving average, pointing to a weaker long-term trend.

The MACD remains below its signal line, suggesting bullish momentum may be fading. The stock could struggle to maintain gains unless momentum strengthens and reclaims that level.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $12.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Rosenblatt: Buy (Maintains forecast to $12.00) (April 21)

How Webull (BULL) Ranks On Value And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Webull, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 39.97) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 39.97) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Momentum: Bearish (Score: 11.71) — Stock is showing very weak performance indicators.

The Verdict: Benzinga Edge signals indicate weak momentum for Webull shares ahead of the company's upcoming earnings report.

BULL Price Action: Webull shares were up 0.21% at $7.00 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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