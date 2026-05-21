When Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office, one of his loudest promises was to make American factories booming again.

The lever of choice was tariffs, as punitive duties on trading partners would force a reshoring of industrial activity.

Fifteen months in, the manufacturing turnaround looks real.

S&P Global’s flash U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index climbed to 55.3 in May, a 48-month high. Factory output reached its fastest pace in four years.

The survey also showed that manufacturers reported the largest payroll gains in 11 months and the greatest optimism since February 2025.

But pull on the thread and a different story unwinds.

The boom is happening — just not for the reasons the White House had advertised.

The Chart That Tells The Real Story: MADE vs. QQQ

Industrials beating tech is the kind of headline the Trump administration would frame as vindication.

Except that a look at the leaderboard reveals what’s actually driving the MADE ETF rally. Every top performer is plugged into the same theme: artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Why These Aren’t Tariff Stocks

Caterpillar makes yellow earthmovers, but the segment driving its 151% rally is power generation.

Hyperscalers building AI data centers can’t wait years for grid interconnections, so they’re ordering natural gas generator sets by the gigawatt. American Intelligence & Power signed an alliance with Caterpillar this year for 2 gigawatts of fast-response generators to feed an AI campus in West Virginia.

Power and Energy is now Caterpillar’s fastest-growing segment.

Vertiv Holdings designs the plumbing inside data centers — uninterruptible power supplies, switchgear, liquid cooling distribution units.

Coherent makes the optical transceivers that move data between AI accelerator racks. Nvidia announced a multi-billion-dollar purchase commitment and a $2 billion equity investment in Coherent to expand U.S. manufacturing of advanced lasers and optical networking gear.

Data center revenue grew 37% year over year in the most recent quarter.

What Investors Should Take From This

The White House will claim the PMI prints as evidence that tariffs worked.

The market is pricing something else.

If the AI capex cycle slows, the manufacturing boom slows with it.

Tariffs didn’t build this industrial rally. A different kind of arms race did.

Photo: © Eric Hartline-Imagn Images