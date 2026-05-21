What's Going On With Telus Stock Today?

This significant investment aims to enhance connectivity and support the growth of artificial intelligence and environmental sustainability in the region.

Telus is committing to this substantial investment as part of a broader strategy to deploy $66 billion across Canada by 2030, which is expected to bolster technological advancements and economic prosperity. The initiative is also aligned with the company’s ongoing efforts to improve connectivity and support local communities.

Technical Analysis

Currently, Telus shares are trading at $12.42, which is approximately 5.5% below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $12.46. The stock’s 12-month performance shows a 22.47% decline, indicating a bearish trend over the longer term. The 50-day SMA is at $12.63, and the 200-day SMA is at $14.04, suggesting that the stock remains under pressure relative to these key moving averages.

The primary momentum indicator, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), is currently at 46.55, indicating a neutral momentum state. This suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time, reflecting a balanced market sentiment.

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with over 10 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide, constituting almost 30% of the total market. The company is the incumbent local exchange carrier in British Columbia and Alberta, providing internet, television, and landline phone services.

In addition to its core telecommunications business, Telus has diversified its revenue streams, with more than 20% of its sales coming from non-telecom sectors such as health, security, and agriculture. This strategic shift positions Telus well to capitalize on growth opportunities in various industries, especially as it invests heavily in enhancing its network infrastructure.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Telus Corporation is slated to provide its next financial update on July 31, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 16 cents (Up from 16 cents YoY)

: 16 cents (Up from 16 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $3.79 billion (Up from $3.71 billion YoY)

: $3.79 billion (Up from $3.71 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 28.4x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $16.00. Recent analyst moves include:

B of A Securities : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $16.00) (March 10)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $16.00) (March 10) JPMorgan : Downgraded to Underweight (Lowers Target to $19.00) (Nov. 18, 2025)

: Downgraded to Underweight (Lowers Target to $19.00) (Nov. 18, 2025) Barclays: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $14.00) (Nov. 10, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Telus, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 35.72) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 35.72) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Weak (Score: 27.45) — Limited growth indicators in the current market.

: Weak (Score: 27.45) — Limited growth indicators in the current market. Quality : Weak (Score: 11.41) — Financial health remains a concern.

: Weak (Score: 11.41) — Financial health remains a concern. Momentum: Weak (Score: 12.26) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Telus’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile across key pillars, indicating challenges in both growth and quality metrics. This suggests that investors may need to approach the stock with caution as it navigates a competitive landscape.

Price Action

TU Stock Price Activity: Telus shares were last trading at around $12.29 on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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