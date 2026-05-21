Deep Fundamental Value Amid Market Selloff

While short, medium, and long-term price trends remain heavily pressured, value score expansion comes after a punishing year for the EV manufacturer, with shares tumbling 42.73% over the past 12 months.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings' composite value metric—which evaluates a stock’s relative worth by comparing market price to underlying assets, earnings, and operating performance—indicates that the stock has become severely underpriced.

Morgan Stanley Sees About 61% Upside

Wall Street powerhouse Morgan Stanley is maintaining an Overweight rating and a $26.00 price target—representing a staggering 60.69% upside from its recent closing price of $16.18.

Product Catalysts And $1 Billion Safety Net

Furthermore, downside risks are also insulated by Li Auto’s balance sheet, which boasts over RMB100 billion in cash reserves and a newly authorized $1 billion share buyback program funded entirely via cash flow.

High-Stakes Earnings Ahead

All eyes now turn to May 28, when Li Auto is scheduled to report its next financial update. As analysts have tempered expectations to an estimated $3.14 billion in revenue, the discounted valuation provides a risk-reward setup for long-term investors tracking the Chinese EV player.

LI Stock Tumbles In 2026

LI shares have fallen by 6.31% on a year-to-date basis, and it is down by 8.33% year-to-date. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 13.06% YTD.

Over the last month and the year, LI has declined by 13.52% and 42.73%, respectively. It has traded in a 52-week range of $15.64 to $32.03, and it was lower by 1.24% in premarket on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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