Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Moscow, Russia - 3 june 2024: Li Auto brand logo on car dealership building facade
May 21, 2026 8:15 AM 2 min read

Tesla Rival Li Auto's Stock Remains Underpriced As Value Score Rises— Morgan Stanley Sees 61% Upside Potential

Deep Fundamental Value Amid Market Selloff

While short, medium, and long-term price trends remain heavily pressured, value score expansion comes after a punishing year for the EV manufacturer, with shares tumbling 42.73% over the past 12 months.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings' composite value metric—which evaluates a stock’s relative worth by comparing market price to underlying assets, earnings, and operating performance—indicates that the stock has become severely underpriced.

Morgan Stanley Sees About 61% Upside

Wall Street powerhouse Morgan Stanley is maintaining an Overweight rating and a $26.00 price target—representing a staggering 60.69% upside from its recent closing price of $16.18.

Product Catalysts And $1 Billion Safety Net

Furthermore, downside risks are also insulated by Li Auto’s balance sheet, which boasts over RMB100 billion in cash reserves and a newly authorized $1 billion share buyback program funded entirely via cash flow.

High-Stakes Earnings Ahead

All eyes now turn to May 28, when Li Auto is scheduled to report its next financial update. As analysts have tempered expectations to an estimated $3.14 billion in revenue, the discounted valuation provides a risk-reward setup for long-term investors tracking the Chinese EV player.

LI Stock Tumbles In 2026

LI shares have fallen by 6.31% on a year-to-date basis, and it is down by 8.33% year-to-date. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 13.06% YTD.

Over the last month and the year, LI has declined by 13.52% and 42.73%, respectively. It has traded in a 52-week range of $15.64 to $32.03, and it was lower by 1.24% in premarket on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved