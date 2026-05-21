Jim Cramer Likes ARM 'Very Much' As Stock Jumps 3% Premarket, But Calls Post-Nvidia Surge 'A Little Silly'

Market Reaction Deemed ‘Silly’

In a social media post, the Mad Money host revealed that while his charitable trust maintains a significant stake in the company, the immediate sympathy rally felt disconnected from the actual earnings event.

“We have a nice-sized position in ARM, and while I like it very much, it seems ‘a little silly’ that it is last night’s ‘BIGGEST winner’ off of the Nvidia call,” Cramer wrote, urging investors to maintain perspective amid the sector-wide excitement.

The Nvidia Catalyst

The premarket pop for ARM comes on the heels of staggering first-quarter financial results from Nvidia, which continues to act as the tide lifting all AI-related boats.

NVIDIA outperformed Wall Street estimates across the board, driven by an 85% year-over-year revenue surge to $81.6 billion—easily beating the $78.8 billion projected by analysts.

The chipmaking giant also reported an adjusted profit of $1.87 per share, topping the $1.76 per share anticipated by the market. Looking ahead, Nvidia issued dominant guidance for the second quarter, forecasting revenue between $89.18 billion and $92.82 billion, well ahead of consensus estimates.

Navigating Post-Earnings Volatility

Despite the massive numbers driving tech stocks higher, Cramer remains cautious about trusting early, reactionary market moves.

The commentator previously advised investors against overreacting to immediate after-hours stock volatility, noting that the initial post-market reaction to major tech earnings can often be deceptive.

While Cramer remains fundamentally bullish on ARM’s long-term outlook, his comments suggest that the stock’s massive overnight surge may be ahead of itself.

How Has ARM Performed In 2026?

In comparison with the Nasdaq Composite’s 13.06% year-to-date advance, shares of ARM have risen by 131.58% over the same period. It closed 15.05% higher on Wednesday at $256.73 per share, and it further advanced by 3.19% in premarket on Thursday.

Over the last month, ARM stock was up 46.62%, and it advanced 93.71% and 95.92% over the last six months and the year, respectively. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ARM maintains a strong price trend in the medium, short, and long terms, with a poor value ranking.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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