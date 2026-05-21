Just 10 Stocks Now Make Up Over Of S&P 500—Surpassing Dot-Com Bubble Levels

The U.S. stock market is highly concentrated in a handful of mega-cap tech stocks, with AI-linked stocks pulling in an outsized share of new money.

Stocks Dominate The S&P 500

According to an X post by The Kobeissi Letter on Wednesday, the 10 largest U.S. stocks now represent a record 41% of the S&P 500’s market cap. "This is 14 percentage points higher than at the 2000 Dot-Com Bubble peak."

This means that 41 cents of every Dollar invested in the S&P 500 flows directly into shares of just 10 firms, the commentator wrote. Most of this investment, "about 35 cents of every Dollar," flows through the "Magnificent Seven" group.

About half of the money is flowing toward companies tied to the AI boom, the letter stated, "All while nearly 50 cents of every Dollar are now going into AI-linked stocks. Mega-cap tech is all that matters right now."

The commentator flagged weakening diversification in the broad market index due to growing investors' enthusiasm surrounding AI.

AI Becomes A Hot Spot

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said that “AI is shaping the future of our economy” and the United States should maintain the balance between innovation and protective measures for privacy and workers.

Concentration Risk Could Be An Issue

The market is seeing increasing concentration in mega-cap stocks, with nearly 50% of incremental demand flowing into AI-linked equities, reflecting the broader implications of technological advancements on market dynamics and investor behavior.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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