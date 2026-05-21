Triller Group (ILLR) Stock Surges Over 35% Overnight: Why Is It Moving?

What You Should Know

A Form S-1 is the initial registration statement companies file with the SEC when preparing to go public through an IPO, as required by law.

According to the filing, acting Chief Financial Officer Shu Pei Huang confirmed that the S-1, originally filed on Jan. 24, 2025, was never declared effective and that no securities were sold under it.

The withdrawal was filed under Rule 477(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, which governs the process for withdrawing a registration statement not yet effective.

Triller also requested that previously paid SEC filing fees be credited for future use under Rule 457(p).

Legal counsel Lawrence Venick of Loeb & Loeb LLP is handling the matter.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

With short interest at just 1.45%, short-selling activity in ILLR remains relatively subdued compared to the broader market.

Triller has a market capitalization of $40.37 million, with a 52-week high of $1.73 and a 52-week low of $0.17.

Over the past 12 months, the stock of the AI-powered technology platform has dropped 77.68%. The shares have shot up 577% on a year-to-date basis.

ILLR is currently positioned at just about 2% of its 52-week range.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the small-cap stock closed the regular session at $0.20, down 3.24%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ILLR has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: ZCOOL HelloRF on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.