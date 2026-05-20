Why Is Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Stock Trending Overnight?

Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares are trending on Thursday night.

NVTS shares slipped 2.04% to $22.52 after the bell on Tuesday.

The drop in the extended trading session follows an intraday gain of 18.32%, which closed the stock of the California-based company at $22.99 during the regular session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

What You Should Know

On Sunday, Navitas announced it will showcase its latest GaNFast gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors at PCIM Europe 2026, running June 9–11 in Nuremberg, Germany.

PCIM Europe is an international conference for power electronics, intelligent motion, renewable energy and energy management, serving as a key meeting point across the industry’s entire value chain.

In the panel sessions, Navitas will also present GaN’s role in automotive, humanoid robotics and data center power distribution.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Navitas, which is a next-generation power semiconductor leader, has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $23.82 and a 52-week low of $1.88.

Over the past 12 months, NVTS has gained 1,049.50%.

The mid-cap stock of the technology company is currently trading near its 52-week high.

NVTS has demonstrated a strong long-term trend and solid positioning, indicating the potential for continued growth.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate NVTS stock has a positive price trend across all time frames.

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