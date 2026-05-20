Major U.S. indices closed Wednesday higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 1.3% to 50,009.35, the S&P 500 climbing 1.08% to 7,432.97 and the Nasdaq advancing 1.55% to 26,270.35.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nvidia’s stock increased by 1.30%, closing at $223.47. The stock reached an intraday high of $226.13 and a low of $220.50. Its 52-week range is $129.17 to $236.54. The shares slipped 1.26% to $220.66 in the after-hours session.

Nvidia reported first-quarter revenue of $81.62 billion and earnings of $1.87 per share, both above analyst expectations. Revenue increased 85% year-over-year, driven by continued strength in AI infrastructure demand, with Data Center revenue rising 92% to $75.2 billion and Edge Computing revenue increasing 29% to $6.4 billion.

Intuit’s shares fell 3.95%, closing at $383.93. The stock fluctuated between $390.50 and $374.91 during the day, with a 52-week range of $342.10 to $813.48. The stock fell sharply by 13.43% to $332.38 in extended trading.

Intuit reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $8.56 billion and adjusted earnings of $12.80 per share, both slightly above analyst expectations. Revenue increased 10% year-over-year, led by 15% growth in Global Business Solutions and 19% growth in the Online Ecosystem segment.

The company raised its full-year outlook, projecting revenue of $21.34 billion to $21.37 billion and adjusted earnings of $23.80 to $23.85 per share. Intuit also announced plans to reduce its workforce by 17% as part of an organizational restructuring expected to result in charges of $300 million to $340 million.

Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital’s stock surged 7.92%, ending the day at $39.52. It reached a high of $39.58 and a low of $36.35, with a 52-week range of $6.53 to $47.79. The stock gained 7.67% to $42.55 in the after-hours session.

The company announced a long-term lease agreement with a major hyperscaler for its fourth AI factory campus, Polaris Forge 3. This new campus will provide 300 MW of critical IT load for AI training and inference workloads.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AMD shares rose 8.10%, closing at $447.58. The stock’s intraday high was $449.39, with a low of $426.05. Its 52-week range is $107.67 to $469.22. The shares dipped 1.76% to $439.69 in the after-hours session.

The stock’s rally was supported by speculation that the U.S. might ease restrictions on AI chip sales to China, potentially allowing exports of certain chips. This, along with a positive premarket sentiment for growth stocks, contributed to AMD’s gains.

ARM Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:ARM)

ARM Holdings’ stock jumped 15.05%, closing at $256.73. The stock hit an intraday high of $259.44 and a low of $226.08, with a 52-week high of $259.44. The stock rose 1.18% to $259.75 in after-hours trading.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Nvidia stock has a Momentum score in the 86th percentile and a Value score in the 4th percentile.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



