The second phase of the waste-to-energy project will process up to 2,900 tons of waste per day while supporting resource recovery and evaluating future carbon capture integration.

The joint venture will provide planning, design, procurement support, construction supervision, testing and commissioning services.

The consortium previously served as Owner’s Engineer for Phase 1 and said its continued involvement brings familiarity with the site and broader Tuas Nexus development.

AECOM Technical Analysis: Oversold Signals And Key Levels

AECOM’s stock has struggled over the past year, down 33.72% from its 12-month high.

Currently, the stock is trading 8.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $78.80 and 31.8% below its 200-day SMA of $105.94.

The RSI is at 30.83, indicating the stock is oversold and suggesting a potential rebound if buying interest increases.

Key Resistance : $86.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $86.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $67.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $110.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Equal-Weight (Lowers forecast to $90.00) (May 19)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers forecast to $90.00) (May 19) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers forecast to $98.00) (May 13)

: Buy (Lowers forecast to $98.00) (May 13) RBC Capital: Outperform (Lowers forecast to $111.00) (May 13)

How AECOM Ranks On Value, Growth, Quality And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for AECOM, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 42.85) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 42.85) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Weak (Score: 16.36) — Limited growth indicators in current performance.

: Weak (Score: 16.36) — Limited growth indicators in current performance. Quality : Neutral (Score: 48.78) — Balance sheet remains healthy.

: Neutral (Score: 48.78) — Balance sheet remains healthy. Momentum: Bearish (Score: 3.89) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: AECOM’s Benzinga Edge signal shows a mixed profile, with weak value and growth scores suggesting performance challenges.

ACM Price Action: AECOM shares were up 0.84% at $71.78 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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