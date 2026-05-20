What's Going On With IBM Stock Today?

This movement comes as IBM announced the latest expansion of its enterprise security program, which includes partnerships aimed at enhancing defenses against AI-driven cyber threats.

IBM’s recent announcement highlights its commitment to bolstering security measures in response to the growing threat of AI-powered attacks.

The company is collaborating with Anthropic as part of Project Glasswing, focusing on protecting critical software infrastructure and sharing findings with the broader community.

Technical Analysis

The stock’s 12-month performance shows a decline of 16.71%, and it currently trades at $222.40, which is 2.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $227.59. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is below its signal line, indicating that momentum is fading, which suggests that the upside pressure may be cooling unless it can reclaim that baseline.

Key Resistance: $258.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, reflecting a significant round-number area. Key Support: $221.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, aligning with the 52-week low zone.

The company’s recent initiatives, such as Project Glasswing, underscore its relevance in the cybersecurity landscape, especially as organizations face increasing threats from AI-driven attacks. IBM’s extensive client base, which includes 95% of Fortune 500 companies, positions it as a key player in the technology sector.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

International Business Machines is slated to provide its next financial update on July 22, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 302 cents (Up from 280 cents)

: 302 cents (Up from 280 cents) Revenue Estimate : $17.85 Billion (Up from $16.98 Billion)

: $17.85 Billion (Up from $16.98 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 19.7x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $286.67. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Outperform (Lowers Target to $300.00) (May 6)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $300.00) (May 6) Wedbush : Outperform (Maintains Target to $320.00) (May 6)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $320.00) (May 6) HSBC: Upgraded to Hold (Raises Target to $231.00) (April 28)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for International Business Machines, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 27.35 — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: 27.35 — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth Rank : 62.66 — Indicating moderate growth potential.

: 62.66 — Indicating moderate growth potential. Quality Rank : 82.94 — Suggesting a strong balance sheet and operational efficiency.

: 82.94 — Suggesting a strong balance sheet and operational efficiency. Momentum Rank: 10.08 — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: International Business Machines’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with strong quality metrics but weak momentum, indicating challenges in maintaining upward price movement. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating potential entry points or adjustments to their positions.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because IBM carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

IBM Price Action: Ibm shares were trading lower by 1.27% at $219.35 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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