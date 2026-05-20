What's Going On With Plug Power Stock Today?

The project, part of the U.K. Government's Hydrogen Business Model, is expected to help cut carbon emissions at Kimberly-Clark's manufacturing facility in Barrow-in-Furness by supplying green hydrogen.

The Barrow project will use six 5 MW Plug GenEco PEM electrolyzers and is expected to produce about 100 GWh of green hydrogen annually, supporting the U.K.'s low-carbon hydrogen goals.

CEO Jose Luis Crespo expects Barrow to be the first of several Plug-supplied projects in Europe to transition into execution this year, with Plug Power technology ready to support delivery at scale.

Broader market strength also supported sentiment on Wednesday, with S&P 500 futures trading modestly higher.

Technical Analysis

Plug Power’s current price of $3.33 is positioned at 2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 20.4% above its 50-day SMA, indicating a bullish trend. The stock has experienced a remarkable 301.21% increase over the past 12 months, showcasing strong long-term performance.

The relative strength index (RSI) currently sits at 52.32, suggesting a neutral momentum phase, while the 50-day SMA has crossed above the 200-day SMA, indicating a golden cross that typically signals a bullish trend. This technical setup supports the stock’s recent upward movement.

Key Resistance: $4.58 — This level represents the 52-week high and a significant barrier for further price appreciation. Key Support: $2.38 — This level aligns with the 200-day SMA, providing a crucial floor for the stock.

The significance of Plug Power’s recent announcement lies in its potential impact on the hydrogen economy, particularly in the UK. By partnering with major corporations like Kimberly-Clark, Plug is not only advancing its business model but also contributing to global decarbonization efforts.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Plug Power is slated to provide its next financial update on August 10, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 8 cents (Up from Loss of 20 cents)

: Loss of 8 cents (Up from Loss of 20 cents) Revenue Estimate: $169.53 million (Down from $173.97 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $3.53. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $2.50) (May 19)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $2.50) (May 19) Susquehanna : Neutral (Raises Target to $3.75) (May 13)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $3.75) (May 13) Canaccord Genuity: Hold (Raises Target to $4.00) (May 12)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Plug Power, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 97.93) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Plug Power’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, indicating strong performance relative to the market. The company’s strategic initiatives in the hydrogen sector position it well for future growth and investor interest.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because PLUG carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were up 0.60% at $3.33 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock