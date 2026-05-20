What's Going On With Rockwell Medical Stock Wednesday?

This agreement, which spans two years with options for two additional one-year extensions, underscores the company’s commitment to providing essential hemodialysis products.

The renewed agreement with aQua Dialysis allows Rockwell Medical to continue supplying liquid and dry hemodialysis concentrates, reinforcing its long-standing relationship with the provider.

“We are pleased to continue supporting aQua Dialysis through our renewed agreement that reflects the strength of our long-standing relationship,” said Chief Commercial Officer Tim Chole at Rockwell Medical.

This partnership is seen as a testament to Rockwell’s product quality and service reliability.

Technical Analysis

RMTI is sitting right on its 20-day moving averages (both the 20-day SMA and 20-day EMA are 84 cents), which makes this area a near-term “line in the sand” for traders watching whether the bounce can hold.

The bigger-picture trend is still heavy. The stock is trading 7.1% below its 50-day SMA, 11.4% below its 100-day SMA, and 19.9% below its 200-day SMA.

Momentum also leans cautious. MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure fading versus the prior upswing.

In plain terms, MACD compares short- and longer-term trend momentum, and being below the signal line often means rallies can struggle unless buyers push it back above that baseline.

The longer-term structure remains bearish, highlighted by the death cross that formed in November 2025 (50-day SMA falling below the 200-day SMA).

From a swing perspective, the stock put in a recent swing high in March and a swing low in May. It’s still trying to stabilize after printing its 52-week low in May.

Key Resistance : $1.05 — aligns with the 200-day SMA/EMA, a common level where longer-term downtrends cap rebounds

: $1.05 — aligns with the 200-day SMA/EMA, a common level where longer-term downtrends cap rebounds Key Support: 74 cents — the 52-week low zone from May, a key reference if the bounce fails

Rockwell Medical Price Action

RMTI Stock Price Activity: Rockwell Medical shares were up 6.40% at $0.85 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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