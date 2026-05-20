Cisco's AI Infrastructure Push Drives Stock Momentum Score Up As Rosenblatt Sees 30% Upside

Momentum Ranking Surges

This technical breakout aligns with Cisco‘s broader market performance. The stock has rallied 80.51% over the past year. The stock’s short, medium, and long-term price trends remain positive, and it also boasts a robust quality score of 84.99, reflecting strong operational efficiency and financial health.

Rosenblatt Eyes 30% Upside

Fundamental developments are backing up the technical breakout. Rosenblatt Securities recently reiterated its “Buy” rating for Cisco and drastically raised its price target from $100.00 to $150.00.

Based on Tuesday’s closing price of $115.38, this target implies roughly a 30% upside for the stock.

Analyst Mike Genovese cited “strong acceleration in Networking, Cisco’s most important business,” alongside vital stabilization in its Security segment.

Furthermore, Genovese noted that despite higher component costs, the company successfully stabilized its gross margins at 66.0% and maintains the levers necessary to protect its operating margins.

The Agile AI Pivot

Driving this renewed investor confidence is Cisco’s strategic repositioning for the artificial intelligence (AI) era. CEO Chuck Robbins recently detailed a 4,000-job reallocation to agilely direct funding toward high-growth areas.

By pivoting resources toward custom silicon, optics, and AI infrastructure rather than simply cutting costs, Cisco’s strategic realignment appears to be paying immediate dividends in both institutional sentiment and stock momentum.

CSCO Surges Over Last 6 Months

CSCO shares have risen by 47.14% in the trailing six months, and it is currently up 49.79% year-to-date. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 11.34% YTD.

Over the last month and the year, CSCO has risen by 33.77% and 80.51%, respectively. It has traded in a 52-week range of $62.30 to $119.39, and it was lower by 0.24% in premarket on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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