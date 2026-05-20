Ultimate Status Symbol For Washington?

While retail investors might balk at the eight-figure expense, Wall Street analysts are looking past the political flash to the underlying fundamentals.

‘Discretionary, Unique’ Global Stage

“I think the Freedom 250 event is well understood by the street at this point – $60M loss with $30M recouped primarily via sponsorship,” Moore exclusively told Benzinga.

“Engagement metrics I follow, including US ratings for fights YTD, appear to be soaring already, so my view is that this is more of a discretionary, unique & very high-profile opportunity to promote the UFC on a global stage.”

Moore emphasized that the bulk of TKO’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is locked in through media rights, sponsorships, and Financial Incentive Packages (FIPs).

“As with any sport, spectacle value carries a ton of weight, but, given that the majority of EBITDA for the UFC & the WWE is contracted and visible between media rights, sponsorship, and FIPs, I continue to think of events like Freedom 250 and the 2024 Noche at the LV Sphere as incremental rather than defensive,” he added.

Flash Vs Fundamentals: A Cautious Counterweight

However, not everyone on Wall Street is ready to buy into the spectacle. Louis Navellier, founder and chief investment officer of asset manager Navellier & Associates, offers a more cautious, fundamentals-driven view.

Despite acknowledging his connections to the administration—telling Benzinga that he recently met with former WWE CEO (1997-2009) and current Secretary of Education Linda McMahon—Navellier remains focused on the company’s recent earnings misses over top-line hype.

“Although TKO has 17.8% forecasted sales and 46.8% forecasted earnings, it has had big analyst earnings estimate cuts and missed for the past 3 quarters, so it is off my radar,” Navellier said.

Still, even the skeptics can’t deny the sheer marketing power of the South Lawn octagon. “With that said, I am sure the TKO event at the White House will be a big hit and help the company’s visibility,” Navellier conceded.

Bottom Line: Compounding Growth

How Has TKO Performed In 2026?

In comparison with the S&P 500’s 7.22% year-to-date advance, shares of TKO have fallen by 7.62% over the same period. It closed 0.52% lower on Tuesday at $193.07 per share and 0.15% higher in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Over the last month, TKO stock was up 3.63%, and it advanced 2.50% and 17.73% over the last six months and the year, respectively. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TKO maintains a weak price trend in the medium term but a strong trend in the short and long terms, with a poor value ranking.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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